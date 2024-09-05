A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On KKR Real Estate Finance Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.38, with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. Marking an increase of 9.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $10.42.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KKR Real Estate Finance by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $11.50 $9.75 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Announces Buy $11.50 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.50 $10.00

Delving into KKR Real Estate Finance's Background

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. The investment is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estates, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company's investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, through dividends.

Financial Milestones: KKR Real Estate Finance's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, KKR Real Estate Finance faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.19% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR Real Estate Finance's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 49.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR Real Estate Finance's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

