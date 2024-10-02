A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On JPMorgan Chase Through 12 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 7 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $222.17, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $211.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.99% from the previous average price target of $215.73.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive JPMorgan Chase. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $234.00 $221.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $220.00 $226.00 Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $235.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $226.00 $221.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $211.00 $210.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $215.00 $205.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $220.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $217.00 $212.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $221.00 $215.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $221.00 $214.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $211.00 $209.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of JPMorgan Chase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of JPMorgan Chase's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know JPMorgan Chase Better

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

A Deep Dive into JPMorgan Chase's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, JPMorgan Chase adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

