A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Johnson Controls Intl Through 13 Analysts

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $99.69, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 8.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $92.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Johnson Controls Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $100.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $98.00 $81.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $85.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $112.00 $101.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $82.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $90.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $82.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $84.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $95.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $81.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Johnson Controls Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Johnson Controls Intl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Breaking Down Johnson Controls Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JCI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for JCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.