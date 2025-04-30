A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Joby Aviation Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.17, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Experiencing a 7.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $8.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Joby Aviation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $9.00 $9.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Joby Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Joby Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Joby Aviation compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Joby Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Joby Aviation's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Joby Aviation's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Joby Aviation's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -94.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Joby Aviation's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -447776.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Joby Aviation's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -29.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Joby Aviation's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -22.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

