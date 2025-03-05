A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Jazz Pharmaceuticals Through 12 Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $185.92, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $178.75, the current average has increased by 4.01%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $150.00 $140.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $176.00 $163.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $178.00 $179.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $209.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $130.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $163.00 $163.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $179.00 $179.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $207.00 $207.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $179.00 $179.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jazz Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Get to Know Jazz Pharmaceuticals Better

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Breaking Down Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.51.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JAZZ

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JAZZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.