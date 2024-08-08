A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On IntL Money Express Through 2 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 2 analysts have evaluated IntL Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has decreased by 8.16% from the previous average price target of $24.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of IntL Money Express among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IntL Money Express. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IntL Money Express compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IntL Money Express's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into IntL Money Express's Background

International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor. The company offers wire transfer, money order, Foreign exchange, and cash checking services, while the majority of the revenue is derived from wire transfer and money order fees. The firm's business is organized around one reportable segment that provides money remittance services between the U.S. and Canada to Mexico, Guatemala, and other countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Financial Insights: IntL Money Express

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: IntL Money Express's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: IntL Money Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IntL Money Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): IntL Money Express's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

