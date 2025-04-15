A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On The Interpublic Group Through 4 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on The Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.25, along with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.00, the current average has increased by 10.48%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive The Interpublic Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jason Bazinet |Citigroup |Announces |Buy | $35.00|- | |Adam Berlin |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $27.00|$29.00 | |David Karnovsky |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $39.00|$32.00 | |Julien Roch |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $36.00|$32.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to The Interpublic Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of The Interpublic Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for The Interpublic Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into The Interpublic Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on The Interpublic Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know The Interpublic Group Better

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe. IPG agreed to merge with Omnicom in December 2024, pending regulatory approval.

A Deep Dive into The Interpublic Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: The Interpublic Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The Interpublic Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Interpublic Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Interpublic Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The Interpublic Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for IPG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Reinstates Buy Feb 2025 UBS Upgrades Sell Neutral Jan 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

