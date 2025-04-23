A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Intel Through 14 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 12 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.07, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 4.62% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Intel among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matt Bryson |Wedbush |Lowers |Neutral | $19.00|$20.00 | |Stacy Rasgon |Bernstein |Lowers |Market Perform | $21.00|$25.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $19.00|$23.00 | |Christopher Rolland |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $22.00|$24.00 | |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $22.00|$23.00 | |Vivek Arya |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $25.00|$19.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Neutral | $29.00|$22.00 | |Harlan Sur |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $23.00|$26.00 | |Ruben Roy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $21.00|$25.00 | |William Stein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $21.00|$22.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $25.00|$28.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $22.00|$22.00 | |Suji Desilva |Roth MKM |Lowers |Neutral | $20.00|$25.00 | |Hans Mosesmann |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Sell | $20.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Intel: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Intel faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.44% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

