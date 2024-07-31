A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Informatica Through 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Informatica (NYSE:INFA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Informatica and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.62%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Informatica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $35.00 $43.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $35.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Informatica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Informatica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Informatica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Informatica's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Informatica

Informatica Inc is a pioneered new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, or IDMC. IDMC is an AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance data strategies.

Informatica: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Informatica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Informatica's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Informatica's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Informatica's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

