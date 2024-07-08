A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ibotta Through 13 Analysts

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $122.31, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. A decline of 4.26% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Ibotta among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $131.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $129.00 $125.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Announces Buy $120.00 - Chris Kuntarich UBS Announces Buy $125.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $130.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $131.00 - Andrew Marok Raymond James Announces Outperform $125.00 - Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $125.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 - Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Announces Buy $117.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $103.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ibotta. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ibotta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Ibotta Inc is a performance marketing platform. It allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN).

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ibotta's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.7% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ibotta's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ibotta's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

