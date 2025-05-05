A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Huron Consulting Gr Through 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $168.38, with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. This current average has increased by 8.98% from the previous average price target of $154.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Huron Consulting Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $173.00 $167.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $167.00 $167.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $150.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $167.00 $142.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huron Consulting Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huron Consulting Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Huron Consulting Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Huron Consulting Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Huron Consulting Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Huron Consulting Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Huron Consulting Gr analyst ratings.

About Huron Consulting Gr

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Commercial segment is focused on serving industries and organizations facing disruption and regulatory change. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.

Huron Consulting Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Huron Consulting Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.22% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Huron Consulting Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Huron Consulting Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HURN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HURN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.