A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Huntsman Through 7 Analysts

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.29, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 10.1% from the previous average price target of $22.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Huntsman. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $19.00 $22.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $25.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $22.00 $25.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntsman. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntsman. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Huntsman's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Huntsman's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment,t which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Huntsman: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Huntsman's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntsman's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntsman's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

