A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Huntsman Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.04% from the previous average price target of $24.50.

The standing of Huntsman among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $22.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntsman. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Huntsman's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Huntsman Corp is a us-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Huntsman's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Huntsman faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.47% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntsman's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

