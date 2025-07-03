A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Huntington Bancshares Through 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Huntington Bancshares and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. A 2.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.69.

The standing of Huntington Bancshares among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $20.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $18.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $16.50 $16.50 David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $18.00 $20.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Huntington Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Huntington Bancshares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $200 billion in assets (as of 2024) and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

