A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Host Hotels & Resorts Through 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A 2.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $20.83.

The standing of Host Hotels & Resorts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Crow Raymond James Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $20.50 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Host Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Host Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Host Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Host Hotels & Resorts: A Closer Look

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 81 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing over 43,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Host Hotels & Resorts

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Host Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.65% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

