A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Home Depot Through 16 Analysts

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Home Depot and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $384.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $430.00 and a low estimate of $330.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $377.86, the current average has increased by 1.71%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Home Depot is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $420.00 - Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Hold $360.00 $330.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $430.00 $395.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $363.00 $377.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Hold $330.00 $360.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $395.00 $396.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $425.00 $400.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $400.00 $415.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $375.00 $380.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $377.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $396.00 $406.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $380.00 $374.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Announces Buy $395.00 -

Delving into Home Depot's Background

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Home Depot: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Home Depot's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 146.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, Home Depot faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

