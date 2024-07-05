A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Hertz Global Holdings Through 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.92, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A 39.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $8.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hertz Global Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Babcock B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $2.50 $3.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $5.00 $10.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.00 $7.00 John Babcock B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $3.00 $9.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $6.00 $10.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hertz Global Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hertz Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hertz Global Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hertz Global Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in the vehicle rental and leasing business and operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and other services. Its operating segments and organized are based on the products and services provided and the geographic areas as :Americas RAC -which derives maximum revenue, includes Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; and International RAC - Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hertz Global Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hertz Global Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hertz Global Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hertz Global Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hertz Global Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

