A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Healthpeak Properties Through 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.75, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has decreased by 5.0% from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Healthpeak Properties's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Anderson |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $24.00|$24.00 | |Nicholas Yulico |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $23.00|$24.00 | |Richard Anderson |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $24.00|$27.00 | |Amanda Sweitzer |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $24.00|$25.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Healthpeak Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Healthpeak Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Healthpeak Properties: A Closer Look

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 697 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Healthpeak Properties's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.07% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

