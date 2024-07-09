A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Health Catalyst Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Health Catalyst, revealing an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.12%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Health Catalyst. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $8.00 $9.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Health Catalyst: A Closer Look

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Financial Milestones: Health Catalyst's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -27.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for HCAT

