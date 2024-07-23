A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On HBT Finl Through 5 Analysts

Ratings for HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for HBT Finl, presenting an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.38, the current average has increased by 7.24%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of HBT Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Underweight $24.00 $21.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.50 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $21.00 $22.00 David Long Raymond James Announces Outperform $23.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HBT Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HBT Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HBT Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into HBT Finl's Background

HBT Financial Inc provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa. It operates through one reportable segment: community banking.

Financial Insights: HBT Finl

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining HBT Finl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HBT Finl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HBT Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): HBT Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

