A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Hamilton Insurance Group Through 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.4, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.20, the current average has increased by 5.17%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Hamilton Insurance Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $22.00|$23.00 | |Tommy McJoynt |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods |Raises |Outperform | $25.00|$23.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $23.00|$21.00 | |Matthew Carletti |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Market Outperform| $27.00|$25.00 | |Alex Scott |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $25.00|$24.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hamilton Insurance Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hamilton Insurance Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hamilton Insurance Group Better

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in London, Dublin, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Hamilton Insurance Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Insurance Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Insurance Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Insurance Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

