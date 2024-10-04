A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Halozyme Therapeutics Through 12 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.42, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.79% increase from the previous average price target of $59.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Halozyme Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $52.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Brendan Smith TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $59.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $64.00 $59.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Graig Suvannavejh Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Halozyme Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Halozyme Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Halozyme Therapeutics Better

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

A Deep Dive into Halozyme Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 40.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 39.91%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

