A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Halliburton Through 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.33, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A decline of 8.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Halliburton is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $32.00|$37.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $27.00|$29.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $30.00|$32.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $26.00|$29.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $32.00|$35.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $29.00|$30.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Halliburton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Halliburton's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Halliburton: A Closer Look

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Financial Milestones: Halliburton's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Halliburton faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.25% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

