A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On GXO Logistics Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GXO Logistics, revealing an average target of $48.75, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A 1.52% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $49.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive GXO Logistics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $67.00 $63.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $44.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Hold $35.00 $40.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GXO Logistics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GXO Logistics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GXO Logistics compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GXO Logistics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for GXO Logistics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of GXO Logistics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GXO Logistics analyst ratings.

Delving into GXO Logistics's Background

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

GXO Logistics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GXO Logistics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.21% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GXO Logistics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GXO Logistics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GXO Logistics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, GXO Logistics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GXO

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for GXO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.