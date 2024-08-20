A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Guidewire Software Through 12 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Guidewire Software, revealing an average target of $145.17, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 11.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $130.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Guidewire Software by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $170.00 $140.00 Kevin Kumar Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $170.00 $146.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $170.00 $130.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $152.00 $140.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $133.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Underperform $95.00 $80.00 Matthew Vanvliet BTIG Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Guidewire Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Guidewire Software's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guidewire Software analyst ratings.

Discovering Guidewire Software: A Closer Look

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Key Indicators: Guidewire Software's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Guidewire Software showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.0% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Guidewire Software's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Guidewire Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GWRE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Oct 2021 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GWRE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.