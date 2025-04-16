A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Grocery Outlet Holding Through 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.12, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 10.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.88.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Grocery Outlet Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Corey Tarlowe |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $18.00|$13.00 | |Kate McShane |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $11.00|$14.00 | |Anthony Chukumba |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $13.00|$16.00 | |Simeon Gutman |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underperform | $10.00|$13.00 | |Anthony Bonadio |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $18.00|$23.00 | |Robert Ohmes |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $17.00|$20.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $16.00|$18.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $18.00|$18.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Grocery Outlet Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Grocery Outlet Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. It is a retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Financial Milestones: Grocery Outlet Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Grocery Outlet Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Grocery Outlet Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grocery Outlet Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grocery Outlet Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.38.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

