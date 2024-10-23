A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Golden Entertainment Through 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Golden Entertainment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $37.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Highlighting a 6.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $40.29.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Golden Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $35.00 $36.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $39.00 $41.00 David Bain B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $44.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $41.00 $44.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $36.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Golden Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S. based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments are Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment which is comprised of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Golden Entertainment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Golden Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Golden Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golden Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Golden Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

