A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Globus Medical Through 8 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $78.62, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.19% from the previous average price target of $72.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Globus Medical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $93.00 $85.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $78.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $78.00 $60.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $78.00 $63.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Globus Medical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Globus Medical's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Globus Medical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 115.93% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Globus Medical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

