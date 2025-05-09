A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Globus Medical Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Globus Medical, revealing an average target of $88.67, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A decline of 4.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Globus Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $100.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $80.00 $82.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $82.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $103.00 $100.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $92.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $93.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Globus Medical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globus Medical analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States. It also has its presence internationally.

Globus Medical: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globus Medical's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Globus Medical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMED

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for GMED

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.