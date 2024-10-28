A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Glacier Bancorp Through 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.4, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 4.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Glacier Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $53.00 $50.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $45.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $46.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $38.00 $38.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Glacier Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glacier Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Glacier Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Glacier Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Glacier Bancorp analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's various products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank predominantly serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.

Glacier Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Glacier Bancorp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glacier Bancorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glacier Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Glacier Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GBCI

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2020 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Aug 2020 Truist Securities Maintains Buy May 2020 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GBCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.