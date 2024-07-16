A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Generac Hldgs Through 6 Analysts

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $155.17, a high estimate of $177.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 7.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $143.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $149.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $177.00 $150.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $160.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Announces Neutral $149.00 - Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Generac Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Generac Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Generac Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.15% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

