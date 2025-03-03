A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On FTAI Aviation Through 9 Analysts

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $162.11, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 6.22% from the previous average price target of $152.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of FTAI Aviation by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Hold $123.00 $100.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Lowers Buy $100.00 $167.00 Myles Walton Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $190.00 - Andre Madrid BTIG Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $168.00 $148.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $181.00 $175.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FTAI Aviation's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 60.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 83.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 27.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

