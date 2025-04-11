A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On FTAI Aviation Through 4 Analysts

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FTAI Aviation, presenting an average target of $130.25, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 12.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $148.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kristine Liwag |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $138.00|$168.00 | |Frank Galanti |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $123.00|$100.00 | |Ken Herbert |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $160.00|$160.00 | |Frank Galanti |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $100.00|$167.00 |

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market.

Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FTAI Aviation's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into FTAI Aviation's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering FTAI Aviation: A Closer Look

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 59.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 86.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 42.34. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

