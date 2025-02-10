A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Frontier Group Holdings Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a 29.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $7.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Frontier Group Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $10.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $8.50 $6.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $10.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Frontier Group Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Frontier Group Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Frontier Group Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers.

A Deep Dive into Frontier Group Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Frontier Group Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.89% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ULCC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Oct 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ULCC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.