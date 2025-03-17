A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Freshworks Through 14 Analysts

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.86, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.51% increase from the previous average price target of $18.54.

The perception of Freshworks by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $17.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $22.00 $18.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $23.00 $19.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $14.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $13.00 $16.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $22.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00

All You Need to Know About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Freshworks

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Freshworks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.52% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Freshworks's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freshworks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freshworks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Freshworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

