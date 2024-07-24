A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Freeport-McMoRan Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.83, with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.92, the current average has increased by 9.28%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Freeport-McMoRan's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Sam Crittenden RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $60.00 $60.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $49.50 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $60.00 $53.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Freeport-McMoRan's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Freeport-McMoRan's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Freeport-McMoRan: A Closer Look

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Freeport-McMoRan

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Freeport-McMoRan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.29% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

