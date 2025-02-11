A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Fluence Energy Through 12 Analysts

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fluence Energy, revealing an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 19.48% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.08.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fluence Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $22.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $24.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $28.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $15.00 $22.00 Tom Curran Seaport Global Lowers Buy $24.00 $32.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $34.00 $37.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $27.00 $28.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Outperform $24.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fluence Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Financial Milestones: Fluence Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fluence Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 82.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

