A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Flowserve Through 8 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $72.38, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has increased by 4.52% from the previous average price target of $69.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Flowserve is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Maintains Outperform $71.00 $71.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $68.00 $69.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $71.00 $69.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $75.00 $60.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $72.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Flowserve. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flowserve compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Flowserve's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Flowserve's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flowserve analyst ratings.

Get to Know Flowserve Better

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. It has three business segments: FPD for custom engineered pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services; and FCD for engineered-to-order and configured-to-order isolation values, control valves, valve automation products and related equipment and Eliminations and All Other.

Flowserve: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Flowserve's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flowserve's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flowserve's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FLS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.