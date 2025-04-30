A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On First Solar Through 21 Analysts

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 11 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Solar, revealing an average target of $239.1, a high estimate of $304.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 12.34% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $272.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of First Solar's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $100.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $205.00 $230.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $240.00 $267.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $285.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $217.00 $223.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $204.00 $236.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $236.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $253.00 $304.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $245.00 $285.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $236.00 $273.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $304.00 $335.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $238.00 $297.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $285.00 $360.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $230.00 $250.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $251.00 $280.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $268.00 $282.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $285.00 $300.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $236.00 $254.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $259.00 $218.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Solar Better

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Key Indicators: First Solar's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: First Solar displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 3.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

