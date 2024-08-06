A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On First Horizon Through 8 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.06, along with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.4% increase from the previous average price target of $17.81.

The perception of First Horizon by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $17.50 $18.50 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.

First Horizon: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: First Horizon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Horizon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Horizon's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

