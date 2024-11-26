A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On First Citizens BancShares Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $2268.75, with a high estimate of $2625.00 and a low estimate of $2000.00. This current average has decreased by 1.09% from the previous average price target of $2293.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of First Citizens BancShares among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $2625.00 $2025.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $2300.00 $2550.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $2000.00 $2150.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $2150.00 $2450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Citizens BancShares's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Citizens BancShares Better

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. FCB was founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina and has expanded through both de novo branching and acquisitions. FCB currently operates in nearly half of the continental United States, but principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which has traditionally held executive and director positions, as well as controlling a large percentage of its outstanding stock. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. FCB's main source of revenue is net interest income.

First Citizens BancShares: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Citizens BancShares's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Citizens BancShares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Citizens BancShares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Citizens BancShares's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Citizens BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

