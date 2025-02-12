A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Fidelity National Info Through 12 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 4 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fidelity National Info and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $126.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 6.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $100.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fidelity National Info is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $81.00 $94.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $95.00 $104.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $88.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $81.00 $103.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Lowers Buy $113.00 $126.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $92.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $92.00 $102.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $104.00 $104.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $88.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $87.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $126.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fidelity National Info's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelity National Info analyst ratings.

About Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Fidelity National Info's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fidelity National Info showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.13% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Fidelity National Info adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

