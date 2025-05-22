A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Federal Realty Investment Through 9 Analysts

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Federal Realty Investment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $110.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $117.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.48%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Federal Realty Investment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $108.00 $114.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $113.00 $111.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $111.00 $117.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $106.00 $135.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $113.00 $125.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $105.00 $114.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $114.00 $125.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $117.00 $126.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $107.00 $119.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Federal Realty Investment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Federal Realty Investment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Federal Realty Investment Better

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.8 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Federal Realty Investment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

