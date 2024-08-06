A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On EVgo Through 11 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $4.36, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.39% lower than the prior average price target of $4.56.

The standing of EVgo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $5.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 William Grippin UBS Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Raises Buy $5.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $3.00 - James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $2.00 $3.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EVgo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EVgo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for EVgo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EVgo's market standing.

EVgo owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the us. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the us. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments and independent property owners in order to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

EVgo: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EVgo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EVgo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EVgo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -52.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EVgo's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EVgo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 5.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

