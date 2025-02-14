A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Euronet Worldwide Through 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Euronet Worldwide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $125.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. Marking an increase of 1.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $122.80.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Euronet Worldwide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $112.00 $108.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $128.00 $135.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $121.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. It operates in three segment EFT Processing Segment, epay Segment, and Money Transfer Segment. Its segment revenue comes from by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, mainly generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. It generates the majority if its geographic revenue from the United States of America.

Euronet Worldwide's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Euronet Worldwide's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

