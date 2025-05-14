A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Eton Pharmaceuticals Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.75, with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.77% increase from the previous average price target of $25.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Eton Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $26.00 $23.00 Madison El-Saadi B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eton Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eton Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Eton Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products to fulfill an unmet patient need. It has four commercial rare disease products, Alkindi Sprinkle for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia, Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1). The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Eton Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 59.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eton Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eton Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eton Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.22, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

