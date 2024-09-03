A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Estee Lauder Cos Through 33 Analysts

33 analysts have shared their evaluations of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 16 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 10 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Estee Lauder Cos, revealing an average target of $121.88, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 11.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $138.28.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Estee Lauder Cos is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $95.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $129.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $140.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $180.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $100.00 $100.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $115.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $105.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $130.00 $191.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $105.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $140.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $108.00 $132.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $131.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $117.00 $136.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $115.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $115.00 $142.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $129.00 $145.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $108.00 $141.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $175.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Buy $140.00 $170.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $163.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Estee Lauder Cos's Background

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Estee Lauder Cos: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Estee Lauder Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

