A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Equity Residential Through 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $77.71, with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 0.05% from the previous average price target of $77.67.

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $79.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $76.00 $74.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $77.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $79.00 $83.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $74.00 $78.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $83.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Equity Residential's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 311 apartment communities with around 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 54.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

