A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On EPAM Sys Through 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $223.25, with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has decreased by 2.16% from the previous average price target of $228.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EPAM Sys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $204.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $260.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $230.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $200.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $237.00 $202.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $200.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $230.00 $252.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EPAM Sys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EPAM Sys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EPAM Sys Better

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenues. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

A Deep Dive into EPAM Sys's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: EPAM Sys's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Sys's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Sys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EPAM Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

