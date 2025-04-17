A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Enphase Energy Through 19 Analysts

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 7 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 1 1M Ago 1 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 5 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $71.46, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.19% lower than the prior average price target of $82.32.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $47.00|$65.00 | |Vikram Bagri |Citigroup |Announces |Sell | $47.00|- | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $58.00|$86.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $59.00|$76.00 | |Jeffrey Osborne |TD Cowen |Lowers |Buy | $78.00|$94.00 | |Sean Milligan |Jefferies |Lowers |Underperform | $44.00|$54.00 | |Praneeth Satish |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $75.00|$77.00 | |Praneeth Satish |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $77.00|$83.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $86.00|$91.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $76.00|$79.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $65.00|$70.00 | |Colin Rusch |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $103.00|$101.00 | |Eric Stine |Craig-Hallum |Lowers |Buy | $101.00|$123.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $66.00|$69.00 | |Andrew Percoco |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $67.00|$68.00 | |Gordon Johnson |GLJ Research |Maintains |Sell | $50.69|$50.69 | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Maintains |Neutral | $62.00|$62.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $91.00|$112.00 | |Brian Lee |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $105.00|$121.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Enphase Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Enphase Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Enphase Energy's Background

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, Enphase Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Neutral Sell Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ENPH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.